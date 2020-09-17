Unemployment Fraud Increasing in the Pandemic

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Hit the Road this Fall
Video
Big Game Bound Week 2: Who started strong and who struggled
Live
‘Melrose Place’ actress headed back to prison for 2010 crash after serving initial sentence
Donation shortfall jeopardizes Habitat for Humanity homes in Hernando County
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Donation shortfall jeopardizes Habitat for Humanity homes in Hernando County
Video
Top Stories
United Cajun Navy helps rescue hurricane survivors stranded in floodwater
Video
Top Stories
Camp Idlewild shows kids with autism favorite camp activities
Video
Woman took up weightlifting to care for her quadriplegic husband; now she wants to be in SI’s swimsuit issue
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: High humidity and passing downpours next few days
Video
Love Serving Autism helps kids on the spectrum learn tennis
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
How USF is keeping an incredibly low COVID-19 positivity rate of 0.002%
Video
Top Stories
Floridians have low vaccination rate as push for COVID-19 vaccine continues, new study finds
Video
Top Stories
Plant City couple furious after their car is splattered with white paint following apartment complex touch-up
Video
Sarasota realtor cut off from Facebook after hacker takes over
Video
Hillsborough Schools superintendent: Job cuts possible at district
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 2: Who started strong and who struggled
Live
Top Stories
NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving
Pac-12 football plans remain in holding pattern as President Trump calls for conference to ‘open up’
Video
‘Tom and I are fine’: Bruce Arians responds to criticism on postgame comments about Tom Brady
Video
Chris Godwin placed in concussion protocol
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Donation shortfall jeopardizes Habitat for Humanity homes in Hernando County
Video
Top Stories
United Cajun Navy helps rescue hurricane survivors stranded in floodwater
Video
Why you may want to answer the next unknown caller
Video
860,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week
Mom and son’s shared love of art inspires business venture
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Unemployment Fraud Increasing in the Pandemic
Daytime
Posted:
Sep 17, 2020 / 12:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 17, 2020 / 12:30 PM EDT
For More Information Visit: www.Visa.com/Blog
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Anti-mask group marches through Florida Target chanting ‘take off your mask’
Video
Florida fifth-grader asked to remove Hooters-themed mask
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Teddy becomes major hurricane, reaching Category 3 strength
Video
Protestors and drivers clash in South Tampa as woman calls 911 to beg for help
Video
Second stimulus checks: Will we see a new direct payment before Election Day?
Video
New CDC report shows 94% of COVID-19 deaths in US had contributing conditions
Video
Trump-endorsed Congressional candidate in Tampa Bay struggling to get verified on Twitter
Video
How USF is keeping an incredibly low COVID-19 positivity rate of 0.002%
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Rare blue moon to brighten night sky this Halloween
Video
Many of Florida’s young adults unaware that 6M Jews were killed in Holocaust, survey finds
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pro Football Challenge 2020: Enter, play, win
Ohio city unearths 880-pound mystery during river clean-up
Video
More Don't Miss