Warning: This segment contains content that some people may find disturbing. Dr. Marvin Dunn tells the stories of Black people lynched and killed in Florida prior to the nickname “The Sunshine State” being used. He explained that after the Civil War many loyalists to the Confederacy moved to northern Florida and permeated a culture of racism and brutality.
Uncovering the dark and painful past of Black people in Florida
by: Farron Hipp
