Ultimate Oreo Blondies with ‘The Great British Junior Bake Off’ Finalist Robbie Hedges

Robbie’s Ultimate Oreo Blondies

Ingredients:

200g White Chocolate – Roughly chopped into small pieces

200g Unsalted Butter

250g Light Brown Sugar

100g Caster Sugar

3 Eggs

275g Plain Flour

½ Tsp Vanilla

6 Oreos – Roughly Chopped into Pieces

30g Melted Milk Chocolate

8 Oreos

16 Mini Oreos (2 mini snack packs)

A Scoop of Oreo Ice Cream or your favourite Ice Cream

Method:

1. First in a bowl placed over a saucepan filled with an inch of boiling water, melt together half of the white chocolate and butter until smooth and melted into on mixture.

2. Next with an electric hand mixer or with a hand whisk mix the brown sugar and caster sugar into incorporated.

3. Mix in the vanilla extract and eggs one at a time with a spatula waiting for each egg to incorporate before adding the next.

4. Then fold through the plain flour, other half of white chocolate pieces and 6 crushed Oreo pieces until evenly distributed.

5. Pour the mixture into a lined brownie/traybake tin with greaseproof paper and a little butter roughly 12 x 8 inch in size and spread out evenly.

6. Pour blobs of the melted milk chocolate over the blondies and ripple through the blondies with the cocktail sticks, top the mini-Oreos and whole Oreos and push into the batter.

7. Bake in a preheated oven at 190c/ 170c fan for 25 – 30 minutes until golden and risen. Leave to cool fully in the fridge and then chop into slices and serve with Oreo ice cream for the ultimate Oreo dessert!