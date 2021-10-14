Ultimate Fall Cheeseboard and Grazing Table

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

(ABC4) - In 2002, one Utah girl captured the attention of thousands nationwide. Elizabeth Smart, just 14 at the time, was abducted from her bedroom in Salt Lake City and held captive for nine months until she was spotted in Sandy. Her abductors were then arrested and sentenced.