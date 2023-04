Apple Butter Express band members Kyle and Shannon Biss join us ahead of their performance at the second annual Ukulele Fest in the District on Saturday, April 15th in Downtown Clearwater. In the spirit of the festival, which will feature performances from pros, as well as lessons for beginners, Kyle (the pro) plays his 8-string ukulele for us and teaches Maggie (the beginner) how to get started. For more information, visit https://www.ukulelefestinthedistrict.com/