Actors and spouses Maria Canals-Barrera and David Barrera talk about their experience playing a married couple in the new movie, “Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters” (PureFlix) and the lessons all parents can take from the inspirational film. Maria also reveals the “fun fact” that the other husband and wife in the movie are also played by real-life spouses Robyn Lively and Bart Johnson. Plus, she reflects on her former on-screen daughter on “Wizards of Waverly Place”, Selena Gomez, turning 30 recently.