Hello Wisconsin! There’s a new gang of teenagers hanging out in the Formans’ basement. “That 90’s Show” is a reboot of the popular sitcom “That 70’s Show.” Debra Jo Rupp, who plays Kitty Forman, is reprising her iconic role and other popular characters from the original cast will make cameo appearances. Episodes will begin streaming on Netflix on January 19.
Two decades later, ‘That 90’s Show’ picks up with nostalgia and fresh faces
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
