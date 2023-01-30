Social media influencer Kristi Hemric (@khemric), known for her perfect photos, teaches us her phone-camera tricks for disguising a big height difference between two people, making a far-away object appear larger, and getting the widest angle possible. She also shares a valuable and easy tip we can all master immediately: clean your lens before each photo for the crispest, cleanest shot.
Turn your phone upside down… and other camera tricks for influencer-quality pics
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now