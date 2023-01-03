Matt Paxton helps Americans across the country declutter on his hit show, “Legacy List with Matt Paxton” on PBS. He joined us on Daytime to teach us how to create our own “legacy list” and how to start the new year on the right foot by getting rid of what we don’t need or use. One of his tips is to turn all the hangers in your closet in the same direction at the start of the year. Then, when you wear an item, hang it up with the hanger facing in the opposite direction. At the end of the year, get rid of anything that is still hanging in its original position because, if you didn’t wear the item for a whole year, you don’t need it taking up space in your closet. Listen to the interview for more great ideas!