Chef Amanda Rice shares a turkey enchilada recipe to solve the problem of leftover holiday food.
Ingredients for filling:
- 2.5 pounds of cooked turkey
- 4 oz. green chiles cans
- 15.25 oz. of can corn
- 2 tablespoon of taco seasoning
Ingredients for sauce:
- 19 oz. cans of red enchilada sauce
- 1/2 cup of turkey gravy
Cooking steps:
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- Reheat turkey until shreddable, shred with Forks. Add green chiles, corn and taco seasoning and mix.
- Spoon filling equally into 10 tortillas and fold over into a 9×13 baking dish.
- In a separate bowl, combine enchilada sauce with gravy and then pour over the pan of enchiladas.
- Top with cheese and bake for 20 minutes.
- Remove from oven and garnish with sour cream, cilantro, guacamole and green onions to preference.