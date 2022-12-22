Chef Amanda Rice shares a turkey enchilada recipe to solve the problem of leftover holiday food.

Ingredients for filling:

  • 2.5 pounds of cooked turkey
  • 4 oz. green chiles cans
  • 15.25 oz. of can corn
  • 2 tablespoon of taco seasoning

Ingredients for sauce:

  • 19 oz. cans of red enchilada sauce
  • 1/2 cup of turkey gravy

Cooking steps:

  • Preheat oven to 400°.
  • Reheat turkey until shreddable, shred with Forks. Add green chiles, corn and taco seasoning and mix.
  • Spoon filling equally into 10 tortillas and fold over into a 9×13 baking dish. 
  • In a separate bowl, combine enchilada sauce with gravy and then pour over the pan of enchiladas.
  • Top with cheese and bake for 20 minutes.
  • Remove from oven and garnish with sour cream, cilantro, guacamole and green onions to preference.