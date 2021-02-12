Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro can be viewed on EstrellaTV stations and streamed everywhere on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel and Xumo (via KSDX-EstrellaTV) as well as FuboTV (via national EstrellaTV and LA-KRCA 62).

The series has become a springboard for Spanish language entertainment fans to see a who’s-who of Hollywood celebrities, Latin entertainment personalities, musical guests, and comedy sketches featuring the top comedians in the U.S. and Mexico.

Season one saw guests including iconic comedian and actor Eugenio Derbez, actor Jaime Camil, actress Kate del Castillo, actress Roselyn Sanchez, actress Alicia Machado, legendary Regional Mexican group Banda MS, Argentine-Mexican singer-songwriter Noel Schajris of the genre-defining and GRAMMY award-winning Latin Pop band Sin Bandera, revered Ranchera singer/songwriter and actor Jose Manuel Figueroa, Regional Mexican star Lupillo Rivera, Mauricio Ochmann, Rock en Espanol pioneer Beto Cuevas, James Harris, Edy Ganem and actor Felipe Esparza of the film “7th and Union,” as well as Latin pop duo Camila.

Omar Chaparro is one of the most revered and popular Latin actors and comedians in Mexico and the U.S. He has millions of followers on social media, which attest to his on-screen likeability and relatable nature. His breakout roles on the American screen include Michael Berry’s film “Stuck” and “Show Dogs,” directed by Raja Gosnell and starring Will Arnett and Natasha Lyonne. Most recently Chaparro appeared in “Pokemon Detective Pikachu,” sharing credits with Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith. Some of his biggest film projects include “Compadres,” which was directed by Enrique Begne and starred Eric Roberts and Kevin Pollak, Netflix’s original film “Como Caido del Cielo,” and “No Manches Frida,” where he shared screen credits with Martha Higareda. “No Manches Frida,” to date, is still one of Mexico’s top five grossing films.