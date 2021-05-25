Try the No Sugar Baker’s zero-pasta lasagna

This no-pasta, low-sugar lasagna recipe from Jayne Jones, AKA “The No-Sugar Baker”, is not just better for your health, but just as delicious as traditional lasagna. Try the recipe; you’ll see!
No Sugar Baker’s Zero Pasta Lasagna
Ingredients for the “Noodles”
- 8 Oz. Cream Cheese
3 C. Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
4 Eggs
2 t. Italian Seasoning
Ingredients for Lasagna Filling
½ C. Chopped Onion
1 Lb. Ground Beef
1 Lb. Italian Sausage
1 Jar Tomato Sauce (Low Carbohydrate)
- C. Cottage Cheese
½ C. Parmesan Cheese
2 C. Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Easy Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Melt the mozzarella and cream cheeses together. Stir until smooth and add in beaten eggs and Italian seasoning. Blend until evenly mixed. It should have a thick liquid consistency. Pour cheese batter into prepared baking pans. Use a spatula to spread batter across pans. Bake for 20 minutes. Set cheese noodles aside to let cool.
- While noodles are cooling, prepare your meat sauce. In a large skillet, add onion, ground beef and Italian sausage. Cook on medium heat until meat is browned. Drain excess fat from pan. Add in Italian seasoning and tomato sauce.
- Reduce to low heat and cook at a simmer. Next, evenly slice your cheese dough into thirds. Add a thin layer of meat sauce to the bottom of the pan. Add first noodle layer over meat sauce. Mix the cottage cheese with the parmesan cheese. Add 1/2 of the remaining meat sauce across first noodle layer. Spread an even layer of the cottage cheese mixture across. Repeat with second noodle, meat sauce, cottage cheese mixture, and mozzarella. Add third noodle. Top with remaining meat sauce. Sprinkle on remaining mozzarella. Bake lasagna at 350 for about 30 minutes. Let lasagna set for 5 minutes. Serve and enjoy!