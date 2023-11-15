An honest and naive young boy is tricked into telling a lie that has devastating consequences in the new novel from bestselling author Mitch Albom. Personifying “truth” as the narrator of the story, The Little Liar begins during World War II, takes us inside Nazi concentration camps and examines the repercussions of the choices we make.
