True to the Game 3 Starring Vivica A. Fox

TRUE TO THE GAME III, The third and most explosive installment of the groundbreaking True to the Game trilogy picks right up where True 2 left us. Gena’s awakes to find that her mysterious savior is actually Quadir (Columbus Short) whom she thought was dead. Before happily ever after, Quadir gives Gena (Erica Peeples) 72 hours to go back to Philly to check on Bria (Iyana Halley) and Gah Git (Starletta DuPois) and let them know of her plans. The stakes are at an all-time high as the feds are putting the pieces together and the streets are scorching hot with a pair of crooked cops; Detective Joe Davis (Darius McCrary) and Detective Mike Grant (Kinyumba Mutakabbir) puts the squeeze on any and everybody they can catch, with their own motive, MONEY. Saleem (Jeremy Meeks) hasn’t been able to reach Jerrell (Andra Fuller) and the pressure is mounting as someone from the crew is snitching. Can Gena get out of town and make a new life for herself?