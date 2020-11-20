You can watch Trollstopia on Hulu.

TrollsTopia Synopsis

Inspired by the beloved DreamWorks Animation films, TrollsTopia is the next chapter in the hair-raising adventures of the trolls. Now that Poppy knows there are other musical trolls scattered throughout the forest, she bottles up her endless positivity and invites delegates from every troll tribe in the forest to live together in harmony in a grand experiment she calls TrollsTopia!

Val Thundershock

Val is lead delegate from the Hard Rock Tribe. She’s the embodiment of rock and roll ethos with her aggressive, energetic vitality. While most Trolls high five, Val would rather smash a guitar to show her excitement. But Val has a layer of ironic playfulness that makes her different from her rock brethren.

Cast List: