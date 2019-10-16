Treadstone

An all-American love story about two very new Americans. It’s 1975. Saigon has fallen. He lost his wife. She lost her fiancé. But now in a new land, they just might find each other. Using his uniquely infectious style and skipping back and forth from the dramatic evacuation of Saigon to the here and now – playwright Qui Nguyen gets up-close-and-personal to tell the story that led to the creation of…Qui Nguyen.

“The freshest, most exuberantly youthful piece I’ve seen..." - Time Out New York

Run Time: 2 hours 15 minutes with one intermission Age Recommendation and Advisory: 16+. Contains strong language, sexuality and adult situations.

