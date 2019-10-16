Treadstone

From the world of Jason Bourne, “Treadstone” is an action-packed thriller set amidst the black ops program Operation Treadstone. exploring both the origins of the infamous covert program, as well as connecting to present-day special ops, “Treadstone” follows the action across the globe — from D.C. to Berlin to Paris and beyond. “Treadstone” turns its recruits around the world into nearly superhuman assassins using a secret behavior-modification protocol, creating sleeper agents who are mysteriously “awakening” to resume their dangerous missions.

