Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller 

What in the Dickens is going on at freeFall? freeFall's beloved musical production of the Dickens classicreturns for a limited engagement as part of our outdoor, drive-in concert series. A Christmas Carol: In Concert plays December 11 through December 24. Performances take place Wednesday through Sunday at 6:30pm and 8:30pm (select shows). Visit freefalltheatre.com for a complete performance schedule. Ticket prices range from $75 to $99 (up to 4 occupants per car!) and there is a $2.50 ticketing fee for non-members.

Featuring songs from the production, performed by a cast of live performers along with multimedia and narration from the original novella, this is the perfect safe evening out during the holiday season. Relive the magic or share this beloved holiday tradition with the next generation. A Christmas Carol: In Concert was created by Keith Ferguson and Bruce Greer. The production is directed by Eric Davis with musical direction by Michael Raabe.

This production is staged on an outdoor stage with audiences experiencing the performance drive-in style from their vehicles. The audio of the show is broadcast to your vehicle via its radio or your smart device via a free app.

Please note: ADMISSION TO THIS PERFORMANCE IS PER VEHICLE (UP TO 4 OCCUPANTS) WITHIN TWO SECTIONS "STANDARD" AND "PREMIUM." PLEASE ONLY PURCHASE ONE ADMISSION PER VEHICLE. "PREMIUM" ADMISSIONS WILL PARK IN ONE OF THE FIVE CENTRAL SPOTS IN EACH OF THE TWO ROWS OF PARKING AVAILABLE. To ensure the best possible experience for all patrons, vehicles will be parked in the best available spot in the chosen section, based on the size of vehicle, on a first come, first served basis (based on the time of ticket purchase).

freeFall Theatre is committed to the safety of our patrons and artists. We have undertaken heightened cleaning procedures and policies to prevent the spread of COVID. We ask all patrons to comply with posted policies, including the wearing of an effective face covering if you choose to leave your vehicle for any reason. All concessions available at this performance will be by mobile order.