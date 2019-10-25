TradeWinds Island Resorts: Turkey and Tan Lines

Simply Events and The North Tampa Bay Chamber have partnered to bring the community together to celebrate all things Fall and Fun! The 15th Annual Wesley Chapel Fall Festival presented by Suncoast Credit Union will include a carnival with rides and games, live music, delicious fall foods, beverages, Arts & Craft area with pumpkin painting, local business expo, and a Pumpkin Patch. There will also be a Halloween celebration on Saturday with free entertainment for families, so come get spooky! https://www.simplyeventsfl.com/wesley-chapel-fall-festival/