Toxic Baby Food

95% of tested baby foods and formula contain toxic chemicals that lower babies’ IQ, including arsenic, mercury, cadmium and lead based on a congressional investigation report from Feb 4 2021

Consumer reports 2018 and Healthy Babies Bright Futures 2019 initially reported findings of over 168 baby foods and formulas containing unacceptable levels of heavy metal. This spurred on the Congressional investigation into this matter. Currently, the FDA doesn’t have limits for heavy metals in most baby foods (except for infant rice cereal).

Foods tested by Congress

Gerber, Beech-Nut, HappyBABY organic, and Earth’s Best Organic.

Organic foods tested had twice the level of arsenic as compared to non organic baby foods. Soy formulas had 7 times the level of cadmium as compared to other formula.

Heavy metal exposure in babies and children is linked to lower IQ, higher rates of ADHD, autism, and other behavioral problems.

5 ways to reduce your baby’s exposure to heavy metals

1 – don’t smoke or vape

2 – filter your water

3 – no juice

4 – no rice

5 – variety of fruits and veggies

