Wish I was tailgating tots
Enough for 4 people as an appetizer
1 pound frozen tots – half a bag
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
pinch of salt
1/2 cup beer
1 tablespoon corn starch
2 tablespoons milk powder
1 teaspoon mustard powder
1 cup shredded colby jack
1 teaspoon hot sauce
1 bratwurst sausage, cooked and cut into quarter rounds
1/2 cup prepared sauerkraut
- Preheat oven to 450.
- Toss tots onto a baking sheet with the oil and salt. Bake at 450 for about 22 minutes, flipping once during cooking.
- Whisk the starch, milk powder, and mustard into the beer until combined. Pour into a frying pan and bring to a simmer while stirring. Once it starts to simmer you will notice it has thickened up. Remove from heat and let sit for a few minutes.
- Stir in the cheese and hot sauce and continue to stir until melted. You will be tempted to put this back on the heat, but it should be able to melt from residual heat.
- Pile the tots on a platter and top with the melted beer cheese. Add on the brats and sauerkraut and serve.