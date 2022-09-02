An estimated 42 million Americans plan to travel this Labor Day for the long weekend.1 ExxonMobil has teamed up with Steven Fong and Leland Graham of Greenwich Cars & Coffee to help drivers make the most of their holiday road trips with some expert driving tips.

Here are a few tips to maximize your vehicle’s performance and set you up for success on the road:

· First, checking your tire pressure is key, as the right tire pressure can increase fuel economy by up to 3%.2

· Second, you want to fill up with a top-tier fuel like Exxon and Mobil’s Synergy™ gasoline which has been engineered to help clean up intake valves and improve gas mileage plus performance. Synergy Supreme+™ premium gasoline is especially great if your car has a gasoline direct injection (GDI) engine like so many newer vehicles are offering. It keeps your engine two times cleaner for better gas mileage and provides enhanced engine protection which benefits your fuel economy.3

· Third, keep your windows up. If it’s a balmy summer day, you’ll want the AC on – but having the windows up also reduces aerodynamic drag on a car and can decrease fuel economy by 10% or more.4

· Lastly, have your air filter checked when getting an oil change. A clean air filter can save around 10% on fuel costs.2

For more information, visit: exxonmobil.com.