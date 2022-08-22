Taking a page from RuPaul’s Drag Race, some of the area’s top local drag queens compete to be crowned the very first Miss Daytime. Brianna Summers, Blu Dream and Vanessa “La Tease” Gemini walk the runway, perform a talent and answer questions for a panel of judges during the show, then the winner is revealed at the end.
Top drag queens compete for the first title of Miss Daytime
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
