Casting director Lisa London joins us to chat about her viral TikTok video, in which she silenced recent speculation about the actresses who were supposedly in contention for the role of Hannah Montana, played by Miley Cyrus on the popular Disney series. She shows us a piece of paper that she kept from the casting which settles the question and also reveals the character’s original name. London shares stories from the audition process, reveals the biggest names she’s cast over the years and remembers her favorite audition ever.