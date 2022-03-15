Top Beauty Trends for 2022

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Bomb squad investigates suspicious package at or near federal building in Tampa
DeSantis promotes term limits for school boards, federal lawmakers
Video
Motorcycle dangles off Florida bridge after rider runs traffic arm
Video
Krispy Kreme giving free green doughnuts to select customers for 2 days only
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
DeSantis promotes term limits for school boards, federal lawmakers
Video
Top Stories
Rob Gronkowski joins Sam Hunt on stage at Florida Strawberry Festival
Video
Top Stories
DeSantis signs progress monitoring into law, ending FSA tests in Florida
Video
Possible home invasion thwarted by family dogs
Video
Family on spring break gets stuck in Florida, spends $2K more than planned
Video
Car, dairy truck collide on U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor; driver dead
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Weather Stories
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Tampa Bay Gas Prices Tracker
Top Stories
Oldsmar downtown development at forefront of city’s mayoral race Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
Florida unemployment recipients say state failing to provide crucial 1099-G tax form
Video
Top Stories
Tampa’s $45K roof – and the taxpayer-fueled nonprofit that OK’d it
Video
‘Not enough for a death’: Victim’s sister in paramedic fraud case wants license revoked
Video
Priceless painting ‘missing’ after 80-year-old woman ships it with UPS
Video
State agency cuts care for Tampa Bay woman with severe autism, mom says
Video
Sports
China 2022
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Rob Gronkowski joins Sam Hunt on stage at Florida Strawberry Festival
Video
Top Stories
2-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passes away
‘The Brady Effect’: Brady’s return to football economic impact extends Bucs
Video
Bucs keep CB Carlton Davis, lose OL Alex Cappa in free agency
Mets’ Pete Alonso ‘thankful to be alive’ after car flipped in Tampa
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
Rough Rider’s St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Ybor City
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Officer joins African drumming group during St. Pete festival
Video
Busch Gardens’ Iron Gwazi to officially open Friday
Video
Will the weather affect your Tampa Bay area event plans this weekend?
Tampa realtor stars in new HGTV show ‘First Timers Club’
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Top Beauty Trends for 2022
Daytime
Posted:
Mar 15, 2022 / 12:48 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 15, 2022 / 12:49 PM EDT
For more information, visit:
www.WholeFoodsMarket.com
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Family on spring break gets stuck in Florida
Video
Deputy watches Netflix while inmate vomits blood
DeSantis ends FSA testing in Florida
Video
Police: Person shot during child swap in Tampa
Strong storms arrive late today and tonight
Video
Bomb squad investigates suspicious package in Tampa
LISTEN: Man calls 911, asks cops to check meth
Video
FL girl with 'kill list' lived in deplorable conditions: report
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Dunedin Brewery staple in town's thriving brewery scene
Video
Best seafood restaurants in Tampa: Tripadvisor
Florida beachgoers run after waterspout forms
Video
New technique hopes to restore Florida coral
Video
Tampa cracks WalletHub’s top 10 best cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
More Don't Miss