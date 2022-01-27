Tomato Basil Soup from Gina Ferwerda

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

Excerpt from “Meals from the Mitten” by Gina Ferwerda

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup chopped sweet onions

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup chicken stock

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons fresh basil, plus extra for garnish

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons house seasoning

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1/2 cup heavy cream (optional)

GARNISH House-Seasoned Croutons

MAKE SOUP

Add the oil and onions to a large saucepan or Dutch oven and cook over medium heat for 4-5 minutes, or until translucent. Add garlic and cook for 30 more seconds, continually stirring. Add chicken stock, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar, basil, oregano, house seasoning and red pepper flakes. Stir together and cook for 18 to 20 minutes.

Using an immersion blender, blend soup together until desired consistency. Simmer on low until ready to serve. (Note: If using a blender, add soup in small batches and blend together. Don’t overfill or soup will spill over the sides.)

ASSEMBLE

Add soup to bowls and garnish with croutons or grilled cheese bites and fresh basil.

OPTIONAL

Add heavy cream to this soup to make it a Tomato Basil Bisque.