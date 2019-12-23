Hoisin-Glazed Stuffed Acorn Squash From Nicole Malik

These acorn squash look incredibly impressive, but this is one of the easiest recipes in this whole cookbook! Simply mix the chickpea stuffing and hoisin glaze in a big bowl, stuff your acorn squash and roast to perfection. You won’t believe how flavorful this is. This recipe is perfect for a romantic date night—or double it and invite the kids.