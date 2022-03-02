Tofu Mushroom Stir-Fry from Chef Katie Chin, Author of “Katie Chin’s Global Family Cookbook”

Tofu Mushroom Stir-Fry

Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

One 14-oz (396-g) block extra-firm tofu, drained, patted dry and cut into large squares

1 ½ teaspoons cornstarch

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

3 tablespoons soy sauce, divided

2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine (Chinese rice wine) or cooking sherry

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons oil, divided, plus more

1 lb (500 mg) mixed mushroom (such as shiitake, oyster, button, baby bellas), thinly sliced

2 teaspoons finely chopped shallot

2 teaspoons peeled and minced fresh ginger

1 green onion (scallion), white and green parts, finely chopped, for garnish

Toss the tofu, crushed red pepper and 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce in medium bowl.

Combine the vinegar, Shaoxing wine, the remaining 2 tablespoons of the soy sauce and the sugar in a small bowl.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a wok or large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, shallots and ginger and stir-fry for about 5-7 minutes. Remove from the wok or skillet and set aside.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the work or non-stick skillet. Add the tofu pieces and arrange in a single layer in the wok or skillet. Cook, undisturbed, until the tofu is browned on the first side, about 2 minutes. Add a bit more oil if necessary, and then turn pieces and continue to cook, undisturbed again, until second side is browned, about a minute or two longer. Transfer the tofu pieces to a platter.

Add the vinegar mixture and mushrooms back to skillet. Stir-fry until the sauce is thickened and all the ingredients are coated, about 30 seconds. Spoon the mushroom mixture over the tofu pieces. Serve immediately with steaming hot jasmine white or brown rice and top with the green onions.