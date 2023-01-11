Cookbook author Lauren Thomas joins us with a recipe for a Mojito Mocktail, perfect for Dry January or anytime you feel like a refreshing and delicious beverage that feels like a special treat.

Recipe below from “The Modern Hippie Table”:

Mojito Mocktail

I can’t decide what I love more about this mocktail—the fact that it smells so good or that its sweet and tart flavors come directly from the earth. Either way, this drink is my go-to on nights where I want something sophisticated, refreshing, and nonalcoholic (though feel free to add rum for the classic cocktail). Bet this will be your new favorite accompaniment to sparkling water. Serves 1.

− 4 fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish − 1⁄2 lime, cut into 4 wedges

− 3⁄4 cup lime-flavored sparkling water

− 1 tablespoon agave syrup

In a medium cocktail glass, combine the mint and 3 of the lime wedges. Using a small muddle or a wooden spoon, crush the lime and mint just enough to open up the flavors. Fill the glass almost to the top with ice. Add the sparkling water and agave and gently stir. garnish with the remaining lime wedge and mint.