Tips to Manage your money from the author of “Miss Independent”

Nicole will be releasing her fourth book Miss Independent: A Simple 12-Step Plan to Start Investing and Grow Your Own Wealth on February 1,2022. The book is a launching point for women ready build their wealth, cement their financial independence and secure the net worth needed to create the life they want. From automating savings; to easy, no-stress ways of investing; and knowing when to take smart risks that compounds wealth and keeps debt away. Miss Independent sweeps away all the fear and misconceptions about saving and investing and achieving financial independence, and then teaches all the different ways and paths one can take to build their wealth.

Nicole got her start in finance at age eighteen by reporting from the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange for First Business Network. She graduated summa cum laude and as valedictorian of her class at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and went on to become the youngest anchor ever at CNN. From there she worked at CNBC and Bloomberg; hosted the business reality competition show Hatched on CBS and served as special money correspondent for Entertainment Tonight. Currently, Nicole hosts two podcasts for iHeartRadio: “Hush Money” alongside the editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur Jason Feifer, as well as her own daily show “Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin” where she interviews a wide range of well-known guests and is consistently ranked at the top of Apple’s business charts. Nicole appears regularly on The Dr. Oz Show, GMA3, E! Daily Pop, and Ryan Seacrest to name a few.