Fall allergy season is upon us. Mold and Ragweed are the main culprits. Ragweed is a plant that grows in NC. It blooms and releases pollen from August to November. Many molds grow on fallen leaves. Thus you may feel a lot of symptoms after raking leaves or kids may be especially snotty after jumping in a pile of leaves. Seasonal allergies can lead to exacerbations of asthma, eczema, or trigger ear infections. Let’s not wait until symptoms are out of control. Here are 5 things you can start doing right away to protect your family:

1 – Decrease indoor pollen exposure

Play outside, but change out of your outside clothes right before you come in the house. Leave shoes at the door. Wipe down pets, including their paws. Use an indoor air filter like the Air Doctor

2 – Stay away from sugar and foods in packages

These tend to inflame your system and make seasonal allergies worse.

– Dairy thickens snot

During peak of fall allergies consider replacing dairy with Almond or Oat milk, stay away from cheese and regular yogurt.

– Beware of Cross Reacting foods

Example Ragweed cross reacts with banana, watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, zucchini, and cucumber.

5 – Key Supplements

Saline, Quercetin Hist Defense, Local Honey, Elderberry Syrup,