Tips National Pet Safety Month

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) -- Pinellas County sheriff's deputies have arrested two men in connection with the 2016 murder of a Florida International University student in 2016, including the brother of an NFL player.

The two men, 25-year-old Donterio Rashad Fowler of Pinellas Park and 23-year-old Keondre Quamar Fields of St. Petersburg, are both facing first-degree murder charges.