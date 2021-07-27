Tips National Pet Safety Month

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
BestReviews
Top Stories
Tropical storm brings wet, windy weather to Tokyo Olympics
Video
Walmart to pay for 100% of college tuition, books for employees
NFL player’s brother arrested in Pinellas County in connection with 2016 FIU student murder
Grandpa’s text messages about dying alone go viral on TikTok
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Tropical storm brings wet, windy weather to Tokyo Olympics
Video
Top Stories
Caught on video: Woman attacks store owners after card declined
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Onshore wind pattern returns
Video
Calls for freedom in Cuba grow, as demonstrations in Tampa go into third week
Video
Florida hospitals not posting procedure prices as required by new federal rule, advocacy group finds
Video
Olympus Pools customers scramble for help finishing pools as owner relinquishes license
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Florida hospitals not posting procedure prices as required by new federal rule, advocacy group finds
Video
Top Stories
Olympus Pools customers scramble for help finishing pools as owner relinquishes license
Video
Top Stories
Olympus Pools shuts down, saying state ‘forced us to voluntarily relinquish our license’
Video
What would a red tide state of emergency accomplish in Florida?
Video
Olympus Pools customers start receiving foreclosure intention letters from subcontractors seeking payment
Video
Olympus Pools co-owner quits after subcontractors move to foreclose on dozens of customers over unpaid work
Video
Sports
Tokyo 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Rough day for stars Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka at Olympics
Live
Top Stories
Japan repeats as softball champs 13 years apart, downing United States in final
Top Stories
Russians win gymnastics gold after Biles exit
Clearwater Olympic swimmer Bobby Finke finishes third in qualifying heats for men’s 800 meter freestyle
‘I’m going to cry’: Clearwater Olympian Bobby Finke breaks a record swimming in Tokyo Tuesday
Video
With Simone Biles out, U.S. women’s gymnastics team wins silver behind Russian Olympic Committee
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Tampa Food Trucks: Baton Roux
Video
Lightning national anthem singer grateful for love, support received after COVID-19 diagnosis
Video
Plans moving forward to revive vacant Science Center in St. Pete
Video
No monkeypox cases reported in Sunshine State, FDOH says
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tips National Pet Safety Month
Daytime
Posted:
Jul 27, 2021 / 12:33 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 27, 2021 / 12:33 PM EDT
For more information call 1-800-880-6788 or visit
Kidde.com/PetSafety
.
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Simone Biles cites mental health as reason for exit from women’s team final
Video
Florida residents sue DeSantis, DEO after losing weekly $300 federal unemployment benefits
Video
Tampa General urgent care employee stole patients’ credit, personal information
Inside a Florida KKK murder plot: Grab him up, take him to the river
Video
Missing Texas teen found hiding with convicted felon in Florida after lying about church camp, deputies say
With Simone Biles out, U.S. women’s gymnastics team wins silver behind Russian Olympic Committee
Caught on video: Woman attacks store owners after card declined
Video
Olympus Pools customers scramble for help finishing pools as owner relinquishes license
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Bucs training camp Day 2 kicks off with season ticket holders
Video
2 orphaned manatee calves find temporary home at ZooTampa
Video
WATCH: Seagull hits teen in the face as she rides amusement park ride
Video
Tampa Bay Olympic athletes: When to watch locals compete in Tokyo
Florida counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rate
Video
More Don't Miss