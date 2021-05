TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year, according to a new study from the World Health Organization.

The WHO and the International Labour Organization issued a joint news release on Monday saying long working hours led to 745,000 deaths - about 398,000 from stroke and 347,000 from heart disease - in 2016 as a result of working at least 55 hours a week. That's a 29 percent increase since 2000, the two groups said.