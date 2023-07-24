With Shark Week underway on Discovery Channel, we speak with conservationist Paul de Gelder, who lost his hand and leg after an encounter with a bull shark. Still passionate about shark conservation and education, de Gelder shares his story, along with advice for Florida beachgoers. We also hear what it’s like to get up close with Mako sharks from freediver and underwater cinematographer André Musgrove.
Tips for Florida beachgoers from a shark bite survivor and conservationist
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now