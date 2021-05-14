Tips for Dealing with OA

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
‘Fan on Demand’: Tampa Bay Lightning looking to hire super fan for Stanley Cup Playoff game
Country superstar Thomas Rhett encourages Tampa Bay kids to #GetOutside
Video
French fries, cigars, yoga with dolphins: 8 things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend
Video
Tegu lizard terrorizing Polk County neighborhood
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Country superstar Thomas Rhett encourages Tampa Bay kids to #GetOutside
Video
Top Stories
Tegu lizard terrorizing Polk County neighborhood
Video
Top Stories
Police smash window to rescue dog from 115-degree car in Sarasota
Video
WATCH: Military mom surprises son, brother at Tampa Heights Elementary after 6-month deployment
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Break in humidity keeps it pleasant all weekend
Video
Pinellas teen volunteer keeps hospice resale shop alive, despite pandemic
Video
Weather
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Online reviews can mislead consumers, causing them to end up with construction nightmares
Video
Top Stories
‘She is still here’: Tampa Bay veteran says burn pits took life of wife but will not stop fight for change
Video
Top Stories
Seminole woman ran into trouble getting information on late husband’s loan, shares what she learned
Video
Burn pit toxins took life of Tampa Bay veteran but did not silence her fight
Video
College COVID vaccines: Increasingly likely Florida students will be allowed to skip vaccination
Video
1 bogus disaster case loan in Tampa Bay cleared but trillion-dollar program still ‘high risk’
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
‘Fan on Demand’: Tampa Bay Lightning looking to hire super fan for Stanley Cup Playoff game
Top Stories
Yankees’ Torres positive for COVID despite being vaccinated
Top Stories
Brady’s return to Foxborough: How much do Buccaneers vs Patriots tickets cost right now?
Lightning to begin playoffs on road against Panthers Sunday
Buccaneers 2021 preseason schedule released, all games on News Channel 8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 schedule released
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
‘Fan on Demand’: Tampa Bay Lightning looking to hire super fan for Stanley Cup Playoff game
Unchecked Polk County mailbox left ballots untouched until after runoff election
Video
American Ninja Warrior contestant creates ‘ninja’ class for children with developmental differences in Pinellas Park
Video
Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office in need of substitute, part-time school crossing guards
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tips for Dealing with OA
Daytime
Posted:
May 14, 2021 / 11:07 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 14, 2021 / 11:08 AM EDT
For more information visit
www.voltarengel.com
.
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
‘We need to get people off the bridge as soon as possible’: Crews make frantic 911 calls after structural crack found in bridge
Video
Hummer with four containers of gas bursts into flames right after filling up at Homosassa gas station
Video
Alcohol to-go allowed permanently in Florida under new law signed by Gov. DeSantis
Video
Deputies searching for hit-and-run driver after family of 5 hit, 1 killed in St. Pete Beach
Video
Police smash window to rescue dog from 115-degree car in Sarasota
Video
Gov. DeSantis: Florida will fill void if small cruise lines leave
Video
Unchecked Polk County mailbox left ballots untouched until after runoff election
Video
Tegu lizard terrorizing Polk County neighborhood
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show returns to Raymond James Stadium this weekend
Video
French fries, cigars, yoga with dolphins: 8 things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend
Video
Great Strides: Mother promises to fight for Cystic Fibrosis cure in memory of son
Video
Chocolate lovers rejoice: Blue Bell releases new ‘sheet cake’ flavor
American Ninja Warrior contestant creates ‘ninja’ class for children with developmental differences in Pinellas Park
Video
More Don't Miss