Tips for Better Digestion

So many of us have problems like bloating, indigestion, gas and constipation. So what can we do to fix these things? There are 3 simple and effective tips that you can start RIGHT NOW, today! What are they? 1. Gratitude Before Meals A simple trick to get your body ready to digest is to think of (or say out loud) 3 things that you are grateful for. This simple act eases our bodies into a relaxed state, ready to receive the benefits of our meal to come! Daily gratitude practices have been shown to increase health and happiness. 2. Chew, Chew, CHEW! This seems simple, but so many of us don’t chew our food enough. Digestion begins in the mouth, by mechanically breaking up your food into smaller particles (and partly chemically breaking them down with saliva). The more we can break down our food before it gets to our stomach, the better! 3. Take Your Time We tend to scarf our food down now a days, eating on the run, grabbing fast food, multitasking… In order to effectively digest, absorb and eliminate our food, we need to be in a calm, relaxed state, known as the parasympathetic ‘rest and digest’ state. Saying what your grateful for and making sure you are chewing will help with this, but make sure to consciously take time to enjoy your healthy, delicious meal. Your body will thank you!

