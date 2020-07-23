Tips for a Safe, Sane, and Sufficient Summer

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:
  1. Establish boundaries. Don’t budge on your time for what YOU need to do. Communicate with your kids about what you have to do on your “need” list that day.  
  2. Enlist some local help. Enlist an older kid in the neighborhood to help by being a mother’s helper few days a week. It will allow you to disconnect and focus on work. Of course make sure to take precautions to ensure the people hanging out with your kids are safe etc. 
  3. Give your kids space. Don’t be afraid to let your kids entertain themselves. Their imaginations are wilder than ours’ are. Set them up with a way to entertain themselves quietly. You can even consider installing a camera to keep an eye on them. 
  4. Create a snack buffet. Leave the snacks out where the kids can get to them without needing your help. Not only will you not be distrubed, but it’s also a great lesson in self-regulation. 
  5. Plan family activities. Once a day, plan a family activity you all can do together. Don’t succumb to only what they enjoy – choose something you will enjoy doing too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss