Tips for a Safe, Sane, and Sufficient Summer

- Establish boundaries. Don’t budge on your time for what YOU need to do. Communicate with your kids about what you have to do on your “need” list that day.
- Enlist some local help. Enlist an older kid in the neighborhood to help by being a mother’s helper few days a week. It will allow you to disconnect and focus on work. Of course make sure to take precautions to ensure the people hanging out with your kids are safe etc.
- Give your kids space. Don’t be afraid to let your kids entertain themselves. Their imaginations are wilder than ours’ are. Set them up with a way to entertain themselves quietly. You can even consider installing a camera to keep an eye on them.
- Create a snack buffet. Leave the snacks out where the kids can get to them without needing your help. Not only will you not be distrubed, but it’s also a great lesson in self-regulation.
- Plan family activities. Once a day, plan a family activity you all can do together. Don’t succumb to only what they enjoy – choose something you will enjoy doing too.