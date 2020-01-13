Tips for a New Decade

So if New Year’s resolutions usually last a month, how long do we have to start off right with our goals for the decade? Here to make sure we waste no time is Dr. Jaime Kulaga.
As you create goals this decade, keep these top 10 tips in mind:
Ask yourself these questions
- What successes did I achieve last decade and how? (EX: Did you succeed because of certain people, money, education, right place right time, being healthier, mindset, professional help, etc.)
- What didn’t I do last decade that I will commit to do in this decade?
- What do I look like as if I were the best version of me?
- What excuses do I often make that hinders my goal success? How will I overcome these barriers?
- What is my purpose in life?
- What idea or topic gets me talking non-stop with inspiration and positivity?
- What is on my bucket list of life?
- If I had unlimited resources what would I do?
- How can I contribute to my community, country or world in this next decade?
- When do I feel most special?