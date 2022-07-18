21-year-old Emily Rowley was born with a rare disorder, leaving her without arms. Her disability doesn’t stop her from doing things like driving, writing and preparing food. Instead, she uses her feet! It’s a skill her thousands of TikTok followers are amazed by, and so are we! You can follow her on TikTok @emrrowley.
TikToker Emily Rowley shares life with no arms and no limits
by: Whitt Laxson
Posted:
Updated:
