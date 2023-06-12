When TikTok infuencer Kat Stickler shared the story of her daughter being denied a piece of cake at a neighborhood park with her 10 million followers, she never imagined the post would go viral and be picked up by media outlets across the country. She joins Maggie and the Moms to reflect on the experience and talk parenting with our moms panel.
TikTok influencer Kat Stickler reflects on her viral post that sparked a debate about cake
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now