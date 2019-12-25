THUMBPRINT COOKIES 1 cup unsalted butter (room temp) 3/4 cup granulated sugar 2 egg yolks (room temp) 1 tsp vanilla 1/2 tsp almond extract 2 1/3 cups all purpose flour 1/4 tsp salt 1/2 cup raspberry jam or raspberry preserves 2-3 tbls granulated sugar (for rolling cookie dough in) Powdered sugar for dusting (optional) Preheat oven to 350 Line baking sheets with parchment paper In a large bowl, using a hand held mixer (or by hand) cream together butter and sugar until well combined. Add in egg yolks, vanilla and almond extract. Mix until smooth. Stir in flour, and salt, and work until dough comes together. Grab one tablespoon of dough, and roll into ball, drop into extra sugar, and place on baking sheet. Using your thumb, make an indentation into each ball of dough. Spoon approx. 1/2 tsp of raspberry jam into indentation. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until cookies are set, and edge is just starting to turn brown. Remove from oven, and keep on pan 5-10 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire rack or parchment paper to cool completely, Dust with powdered sugar if desired. ENJOY! NOTES- I also used some Hershey kisses in my indentations instead of jam. I like the variety. You can also use any flavor jam or preserves you like.