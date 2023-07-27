Farron and Maggie take a trip down memory lane this Throwback Thursday! They start with an update on a local young track star that’s visited Daytime before. Later, they play a fun game trying to name famous movies that were filmed in Tampa Bay. Along with some back-to-school tips, they reminisce to their college days and internships in honor of National Intern Day.
Throwback Thursday: name the classic movies shot in Tampa Bay and show a picture from your time as an intern
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
