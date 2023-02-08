We get a taste of some of the chocolate treats that will be featured at this weekend’s Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival, Sweet and Spicy Edition. Velvety chocolate truffles; fresh, chocolate-covered fruit; chocolate tea; vegan cookies and pastries; and more delectable treats will be featured. In keeping with this year’s sweet and spicy theme, we sample a pretzel dipped in chocolate and then coated with Carolina Reaper cheese puffs.

The Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival happens Feb 11th, 11AM-7PM, Gulf View Square, 9409 US-19, Port Richey.