TAMPA, FL – News Channel 8 hosts its inaugural Bloom Health Expo Saturday, July 15 from

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ AdventHealth Training Center. Tampa Bay cares about health – and News Channel 8 is On Your Side, bringing viewers the latest information on health and medical trends. News Channel 8, AdventHealth and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are partnering to host this FREE one-day event. Attendees can explore the indoor, air conditioned AdventHealth Training Center,interact with the Bucs cheerleaders and Captain Fear (10 a.m. – noon), kick field goals with former Buccaneer Martín Gramática and test fitness abilities on the AdventHealth Combine Challenge. Most importantly, attendees will have access to a variety of FREE, on-site health screenings, which include:

Blood

Blood pressure

Blood sugar

Hernia screenings

Posture screenings

Shock wave therapy

BMI

Vision checks

In addition, attendees will be able to take a CPR class and hear more about the upcoming Buccaneers NFL season.

“We are proud to partner with AdventHealth and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to host an exciting new event that focuses on your health. Bloom TV and bloomtampabay.com are the area’s best resources to cultivate a healthy mind, body and soul and this expo promotes those values in a fun, family-friendly experience” says Mark Higgins, Vice President and General Manager of WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38.

Gayle Guyardo, host of Bloom TV will be on-sight to meet-and-greet viewers. News Channel 8’s anchors and reporters will be on-hand throughout the day to say hello and give attendees the opportunity to win great giveaways from our 8 On Your Side Spin Wheel!

Join us for the inaugural Bloom Health Expo at the Buccaneers’ AdventHealth Training Center on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to WFLA.com/BloomHealthExpo.

