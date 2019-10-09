This Stroke Recovery App Isn’t Playing Games

Hundreds of thousands of people suffer strokes each year. Those fortunate enough to survive still often face huge hurdles in their recovery – including costs, insurance, distance – that make it difficult for them to get the rehabilitative care they need.

Constant Therapy, a mobile therapy app brought to you by the Learning Corp, aims to bridge those gaps by delivering a recovery tool directly into the hands of patients looking to rebuild speech and thinking skills.

Learn more at: thelearningcorp.com/constant-therapy/

