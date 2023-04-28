The sloth and monkey that visited the Daytime studio are just two of the exotic animals that will be featured in Cool Zoo’s animal walk-through experience. People will have the opportunity to get up close and interact with these creatures at the Family Fun Tour, happening Saturday and Sunday at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall.
This sloth stole our heart! Interact with him and more exotic animals at Cool Zoo
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
