This is Your Brain on Food

Spice- Roasted Chicken Breast

( gluten- free, dairy- free)

While chicken breast is a healthy lean protein, it can lack ﬂavor, so the addition of spices here beneﬁts both the brain and the ﬂavor. Leftovers can be used to top a healthy green salad.

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 40 minutes

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon ground coriander

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄4 cup olive oil

2 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Combine the spices in a small bowl and add them and the olive oil to a large bowl. Allow the spices to blend into the oil for a few minutes. Apply this marinade to the chicken breasts. You can marinate the chicken for as little as 30 minutes or overnight in the fridge.

When ready to cook, preheat the oven to 400°F and position

a rack in the middle of the oven. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Place the chicken breasts on the sheet pan and bake for about 30 minutes, or until the internal temperature at the thickest part of the breast reads 165– 170°F.

Rest the roasted chicken for 10 minutes before serving.

OVEN- ROASTED MISO- GLAZED SWEET POTATOES

(vegetarian, vegan, gluten- free, dairy- free)

This is one of my favorite recipes to share and teach. Fermented miso paste gives both a great probiotic beneﬁt and wonderful depth of ﬂavor to the richness of the sweet potatoes. Once you taste the umami from the miso paste, you may enjoy using it to brighten other roasted vegetable dishes too.

Servings: 8

Prep Time: 20 minutes Cooking Time: 25 minutes

1⁄2 cup white miso paste

1⁄4 cup olive oil

1⁄4 tablespoon kosher salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

4 medium sweet potatoes, unpeeled, sliced into discs

Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Mix the miso paste, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Toss in the sweet potatoes and combine. Place the sweet potatoes on a sheet pan, making sure they are arranged in a single layer. Roast in the oven for 20– 25 minutes, until the potatoes are tender (a sharp knife should cut through easily).

THIS IS YOUR BRAIN ON FOOD: An indispensable Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and More

Did you know that blueberries can help you cope with the aftereffects of trauma? That salami can cause depression, or that boosting Vitamin D intake can help treat anxiety?

When it comes to diet, most people’s concerns involve weight loss, fitness, cardiac health, and longevity. But what we eat affects more than our bodies; it also affects our brains. And recent studies have shown that diet can have a profound impact on mental health conditions ranging from ADHD to depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, OCD, dementia and beyond.

A triple threat in the food space, Dr. Uma Naidoo is a Harvard board-certified psychiatrist, nutrition specialist, and professionally trained chef. In This Is Your Brain on Food, she draws on cutting-edge research to explain the many ways in which food contributes to our mental health, and shows how a sound diet can help treat and prevent a wide range of psychological and cognitive health issues. Packed with fascinating science, actionable nutritional recommendations, and 40 delicious, brain-healthy recipes, This Is Your Brain on Food is the go-to guide to optimizing your mental health with food.

SHORT BIO:

Dr. Uma Naidoo founded and directs the first hospital-based Nutritional Psychiatry Service in the United States and is the Director of Nutritional and Metabolic Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital serves on the faculty at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Uma is regarded as the US pioneer in the ground-breaking area of Nutritional Psychiatry. She is a regular expert resource for media and has appeared in publications including the Wall Street Journal, The Boston Globe, goop and more, and in appearances including ABC News, Live with Kelly & Ryan, and TODAY.