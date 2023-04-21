Fresh off of their trek around the globe, 81-year-olds Sandy Hazelip and Ellie Hamby regale us with tales of their grand adventure, inspired by the classic novel, Around the World in 80 Days. From Australia to India to Bali and beyond, the longtime friends and adventure-lovers had the time of their lives accomplising their goal of visiting all seven continents in 80 days. They’re already busy planning their next trip to celebrate their 82nd birthdays!