THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS A BAD KID: HOW I WENT FROM STEREOTYPE TO PROTOTYPE by WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil a.k.a. Thaddeus Bullard (with Paul Guzzo), will be published by ECW Press on August 6, 2019, in partnership with WWE. There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid is an inspirational, inside look at Bullard’s journey from his turbulent childhood years to his current success as an accomplished WWE Superstar, philanthropist and entertainer. As a child, Bullard was repeatedly dismissed as a “bad kid,” and by the time he was a teenager, he had internalized those negative labels. He owes his change of outlook on life to an adult that told him, “there is no such thing as a bad kid.” It was then that he began to believe in himself and in his ability to change his story. Bullard went on to become a high school All-American, student body Vice President at the University of Florida, and the first college graduate in his immediate family. “Being in WWE provides me a global platform to impact lives in a positive way, but it doesn’t take a Superstar to make a difference,” said Titus O’Neil. “This is the story of how one conversation changed my life, how I transformed a personal tragedy into my own triumph, and how we can all challenge ourselves and others to do a little bit better.” Bullard’s remarkable personal story will motivate and teach adults how to foster a positive environment and better guide disadvantaged children in a way that will lead to a healthier sense of self worth. The book is also an opportunity to reach a wider audience, with the aim of helping children see their own worth and potential. Thaddeus Bullard is best known as WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil. Outside of the ring, he is known for his philanthropy, having raised millions of dollars for charities, secured scholarships for student athletes, and mentored at-risk youth. His influence has been recognized by Michelle Obama, who selected him as an official ambassador for her “When We All Vote” and “Reach Higher” campaigns. He was also named to the Ebony Power 100 list alongside the likes of Venus Williams, James Harden and Stephen Curry.