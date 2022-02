Anna and Madeline Zakarian, AKA “The Zakarian Sisters”, share a recipe for hot chocolate with an international flair from their cookbook, “The Family That Cooks Together”, and spread the word about a fundraiser to benefit hunger relief organization, City Harvest.

Visit CityHarvest.org as of March 9th to contribute to the organization’s Winter Family Carnival. Each box purchased will help feed more than 100 families for a week.