The Zakarian Sisters Discuss the City Harvest-Winter Family Carnival

Magic Chocolate Mousse

This mousse is truly chocolate heaven, minus the refined sugar and dairy. Sounds impossible, right? Here’s how the magic works: The star ingredient, overripe bananas, sweetens the mousse because as bananas ripen, the natural sugars inside continue to increase. Avocado creates the creamy, buttery texture, and cocoa powder ties it all together in an amazingly crave-worthy bow.

Serves 2 to 4

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado, pitted, peeled, and diced

2 large ripe to overripe bananas, peeled and cut into large pieces

5 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

Generous pinch of salt

Fresh raspberries, for garnish

Cocoa nibs, for garnish

Helpful Tools

Blender or food processor (mini or regular)

Directions

Combine the avocado, bananas, cocoa, maple syrup, and salt in a blender or food processor. Process on high speed for 1 minute, or until smooth and creamy. Transfer the mousse to a bowl or glass jars and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving. Top with fresh raspberries (or other fruit), and a sprinkle of cocoa nibs, then serve.

Tip: Mousse can be served immediately if necessary.